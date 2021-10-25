SC Asks Centre To Put NEET-PG Counselling On Hold

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to put the counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (PG) on hold.

The top court asked the Centre to hold the counselling until it decides the validity of the Centre’s decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota (AIQ).

The Centre’s counsel submitted that counselling will not commence till the top court decides the case on reservation for EWS-OBC quota in the All India Quota Medical Seats.

MCC NEET PG counselling is scheduled to be held in two rounds, followed by a mop-up round for deemed and central university seats and PG DNB seats, and a stray vacancy round later.

The NEET PG result was earlier declared on September 28, and the individual score card was released on October 9.

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year of which 95 per cent appeared for the exam. The NEET-UG exam was conducted across 3,800 centres. Once released, the candidates can check NEET-UG result at neet.nta.nic.in.