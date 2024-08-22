SC appeals to protesting doctors to resume work, asks how will health infrastructure work

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday (August 22) asked protesting doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) – Nagpur to return to work. The court assured the counsel for AIIMS Nagpur that there would be no adverse action once they rejoin work.

The resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur told the apex court they were being victimised and were barred from exams for protesting over the Kolkata rape-murder case. The medic’s body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital’s chest department on August 9. The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the case the following day.

The court asked how public health infrastructure would run if doctors did not work. The court assured doctors’ associations that the National Task Force would hear all stakeholders.

On August 20, the top court constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Citing his personal experience, CJI DY Chandrachud said, “We understand the problems of doctors working for 36 hours. I had once slept on the floor of a public hospital when a family member was unwell.”

The CJI noted that the doctors’ shifts often stretch beyond eight hours to check on the patient’s health. “Won’t comment on what should be the length of shifts of doctors,” the CJI added.

The court also took note of allegations by doctors being harassed for protesting. The Centre has offered to provide security to them.