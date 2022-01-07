SC allows NEET-PG medical counselling with 27% quota for OBCs, 10% for EWS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the decks for postgraduate medical counselling and admissions, including the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and economically weaker sections (EWS) reservations for the current academic year, 2021-22.

A three-judge bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing a petition challenging the criterion of Rs 8 lakh annual income limit to provide reservation under the EWS category. The verdict upheld the government’s quota formula according to which 27% of the seats for NEET undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be reserved for OBCs and 10% of them for those in the EWS category.

The schedule for both NEET UG and PG is expected in the coming days. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website mcc.nic.in for all updates.

NEET PG 2021 counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it following the apex court’s direction. Through NEET PG online counselling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam which was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

NEET PG seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences of colleges as well as specialties, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.