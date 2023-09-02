SC Advocate Sibo Sankar Mishra Appointed Orissa HC Judge

Bhubaneswar: Supreme Court Advocate from Odisha Sibo Sankar Mishra has been appointed as a Judge of Orissa High Court by the President of India.

Similarly, Ananda Chandra Behera, Judicial Officer (JO) has been also appointed as a Judge of the Orissa High Court by the President.

Besides, Justice CS Sudha Additional Judge, Kerala High Court has been appointed as a Judge in Kerala High Court and Budi Habung, Judicial Officer (JO) has been appointed as an Additional Judge of in Gauhati High Court.