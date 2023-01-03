SBI To Raise Up To Rs 10,000 Crore Via Infra Bonds

New Delhi: Country’s biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through issuance of infrastructure bonds during the current financial year.

The proposal to this effect was cleared by the executive committee of the Central Board, in its meeting, held on Tuesday, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The board approved issuance of Infrastructure Bonds up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore through a public or private placement during FY23, it said.