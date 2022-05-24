SBI now offers Real Time Xpress Credit on YONO app

Mumbai: With an aim to digitally empower customers and offer additional convenience, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the introduction of Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) on YONO. The bank’s flagship personal loan product for salaried customers – Xpress Credit has a Digital Avatar now. Customers can now avail RTXC from the comfort of their homes through YONO – which is going to be 100% paperless and digital. The end-to-end 8 step journey would be easy and instant for the customers.

UnderReal Time Xpress Credit, Central/ State Government and Defence salaried customers of SBI will no longer be required to visit the branch for availing a personal loan. The credit checks, eligibility, sanction & documentation will now be done digitally in real-time.

Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “We are pleased to introduce Real Time Xpress Credit (RTXC) Loan facility for our eligible salaried customers on YONO.The Xpress Credit product will enable our customers to experience adigital, hassle-free, and paperless loan process. We at SBI constantly endeavour to offer technology-led enhanced digital banking experience to the customers in order to simplify banking.”

Thedigitalization of Xpress Credit delivery will also help the bank to do away with theneed to handle and store enormous paperwork.