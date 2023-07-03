SBI launches revamped YONO application – ‘YONO FOR EVERY INDIAN’

Mumbai: The State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, as part of the 68th Bank Day celebrations, launched its enhanced digital banking application, ‘YONO for Every Indian’ and Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) facilities.

With ‘YONO for Every Indian’,nowany Bank customer will have access to the UPI features like Scan and Pay, Pay by contacts, Request money, among others on YONO’s new avatar. This milestone upgrade further expands SBI’s commitment to providing inclusive and customer-centric digital banking services to every Indian citizen.

Since its launch in 2017, YONO, the digital face of the Bank, has emerged as one of the most trusted mobile banking apps in the country with over 6 Crore registered users. In FY23 itself, 64% or 78.60 Lakh savings accounts were acquired digitally through YONO.The upgraded version of the YONO app will empower customers of other banks to embark on the YONO journey, thereby encouraging them to become a part of the ever-growing SBI family.

With the rollout of the Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal facility, both the customers of SBI and other banks can withdraw cash seamlessly from ICCW-enabled ATMs of any bank by using the ‘UPI QR Cash’ functionality. The transaction will be facilitated through a single-use dynamic QR code displayed on the ATM screen. Users can conveniently withdraw cash by employing the Scan and Pay feature available on their UPI application.

While the groundbreaking facility simplifies the cash withdrawal process, it also ensures enhanced security for customers. By eliminating the need to enter a PIN or physically handle a debit card, the ICCW facility minimizes the risks associated with shoulder surfing or card cloning. Customers can enjoy the benefits of instant cash withdrawal through a user-friendly and secure digital channel, offering them a hassle-free banking experience.As part of the bank’s commitment to delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions, SBI has been actively strengthening its digital platforms.

On this occasion, Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman of the State Bank of India, said, “SBI is dedicated to offering cutting-edge digital banking solutions that empower every Indian with financial independence and convenience. The YONO app has been revamped, keeping in mind the expectations of our customers for a seamless and pleasant digital experience. This will further fulfill our goal of making the ‘YONO for Every Indian’ mission a reality.”