New Delhi: SBI Card, India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, in partnership with Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA), the national carrier of Singapore, has

launched the KrisFlyer SBI Card.

This one-of-its-kind travel-centric co-branded credit card has been meticulously designed to cater to super-premium cardholders, offering exclusive privileges in the air and on the ground with the SIA Group that comprises Singapore Airlines, Scoot airline, KrisShop.com, Kris+ lifestyle app and Pelago.

The newly launched credit card is available in two variants, KrisFlyer SBI Card and KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex. With this partnership, KrisFlyer SBI Card customers will unlock a range of accelerated rewards and milestone benefits on their travel spending. Packed with exclusive welcome offers of 3,000 KrisFlyer miles on the KrisFlyer SBI Card and 10,000 KrisFlyer miles on the KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex, the cards aim to redefine the travel experiences of their well-heeled customers, by providing them with unparalleled convenience and luxury. Cardholders can earn up to 80,000 or more KrisFlyer miles per year. Customers can enrol for the card digitally via SBI Card SPRINT, by visiting the SBI Card website SBI Card.com, and can also enrol offline by visiting SBI Card retail kiosks.

Speaking on the launch Mr Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO, of SBI Card, said, “International travel has emerged to be a key spending category with the rise in income, rapid advancement of technology and digitalization. We are delighted to partner with Singapore Airlines to present a top-notch and luxurious experience for the super-premium cardholder segment, with an array of exclusive benefits, setting new benchmarks in the industry. Our collaboration is a

a significant step toward enriching the travel experiences of the customers by combining SBI Card’s secure and seamless payment solutions and Singapore Airlines’s unparalleled network and world-class flying experience.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Bryan Koh, Divisional Vice President Loyalty Marketing, at Singapore Airlines shared, “KrisFlyer has evolved from an airline loyalty programme to a travel and lifestyle-centric rewards programme that unlocks an entire universe of special benefits for our customers. With international travel growing so rapidly, this exclusive co-branded credit card with a partner as trusted as SBI Card gives our members in India a new avenue to earn miles and privileges, not just when they fly with us.

We are very pleased and proud to have collaborated with SBI Card in what is surely going to be a very successful partnership.”

The co-branded credit card will offer enhanced mileage-earning opportunities to customers. With an expenditure of ₹2.5 Lakh on Singapore Airlines using the KrisFlyer SBI Card and Rs 7.5 Lakh on Singapore Airlines using the KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex, customers will enjoy the privilege of being upgraded to KrisFlyer Elite Silver and KrisFlyer Elite Gold memberships respectively. Customers with upgraded memberships will also get a chance to enjoy benefits such as additional baggage allowance, priority check-in and boarding, exclusive bonus miles, special seat selection privileges, lounge access, enhanced travel insurance coverage and much more, adding extra comfort and convenience to their travel experience.

Reward points earned by customers will be credited monthly to their account in the form of KrisFlyer miles at no additional cost. Miles earned can be redeemed for flight tickets or upgrades on Singapore Airlines, flights on Scoot, gifts purchased from KrisShop.com and on booking travel experiences globally via Pelago.

The joining and annual renewal fee for the KrisFlyer SBI Card is Rs 2,999 plus applicable taxes, and Rs 9,999 plus applicable taxes for the KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex. Each contactless credit card is curated to offer attractive rewards for various customer requirements and is available on American Express and Mastercard payment platforms.

This partnership highlights SBI Card’s continuous effort to enhance its cardholders’ experience, thus instilling trust and safety while offering premium travel benefits and unmatched convenience in payments.