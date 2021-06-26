SBI Card Partners With Fabindia To Launch Fabindia SBI Card

New Delhi: SBI Card, India’s second-largest credit card issuer, and Fabindia, India’s largest retail platform for a wide range of handcrafted products by the artisans of the country, joined hands to launch an exclusive co-branded contactless credit card – Fabindia SBI Card.

The card is designed with thoughtfully curated benefits and privileges to offer a rewarding shopping experience to its premium customers and comes in two variants- Fabindia SBI Card SELECT and Fabindia SBI Card.

The new co-branded contactless credit card combines the best in class rewards points on retail spends with value back on varied spending categories, thus addressing the overall spending needs of premium cardholders.

What’s more, the Fabindia SBI Card customer gets direct entry to Fabindia’s FabFamily loyalty programmes at higher tiers (Gold and Platinum) which is otherwise provided to the customers only after qualifying the minimum annual spending of INR 30,000 and INR 75,000 respectively.

Fabindia SBI Card SELECT offers 10% value back to customers buying in-stores at Fabindia along with complimentary domestic airport lounge access. The card also offers milestone benefits worth INR 1250 on quarterly spends of INR 200,000, in the form of gift vouchers. The Fabindia SBI Card SELECT customers also get Fabindia gift vouchers worth INR 1500 as a welcome gift.

Speaking about the partnership, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, SBI Card, said, “It has always been our endeavor at SBI Card to bring best-in-class products, services, and an unmatched experience to our customers.

“We are delighted to have Fabindia as our partners to bring yet another powerful and unique value proposition to our affluent and premium consumer segment. Introduction of the new Fabindia SBI Card further bolsters our premium portfolio, reinforces our commitment to enable our customers to embrace digital payments and contribute to the country’s digital economy,” he said.

Mr. Viney Singh, Managing Director, Fabindia said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Fabindia SBI Card, and our association with SBI Card, one of the most trusted names in India. The past year has been marked by fundamental shifts in the way we live and interact, amply underlined by the changing patterns evident in our spending, evolving priorities and growing reliance on technology.

“The solutions and incentives that Fabindia and SBI Card together bring to our customers are designed to contribute significant value and result in customer delight,” he added.