Say Goodbye To Your Strawberry Nose With These Home Remedies 

New Delhi: Strawberry nose is the Nose pores or the holes present on the surface of the nostrils and bridge of the nose, where the hair follicles are bound to the skin. S o, here are a few home remedies that you can try, in order to shrink your large pores:

Ice cubes

Applying ice cubes on the skin is one of the most effective ways to get rid of large pores. Ice has a tightening effect on the skin and that’s what helps shrink the large pores. The remedy is very simple and it’s a great hack to apply ice on your face before applying makeup. It also boosts your skin health by increasing the blood circulation in your face.

All you have to do is put some ice cubes in a washcloth and apply it to your skin for a few seconds. If not ice, you can also just wash your face with ice cold water.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is nature’s skin toner for you. Known for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, it helps treat acne breakouts. More importantly, it restores the pH balance of the skin and tightens the skin by reducing the large pores.

Now, here’s how you can go about using it: Mix a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with two teaspoons of water. Soak a cotton ball in the mix and apply it on your face. Leave it on for five to ten minutes before you rinse it off and then moisturize your skin as usual.

Sugar scrub

Sugar does an amazing job in exfoliating the skin, removing excess oil and debris from the pores. In fact, using a sugar scrub can reduce the size of your pores by chucking out all the gunk.

This is how you can make the scrub: Just cut a lemon in half, take a wedge, and place some sugar on it. Rub it on your entire face and let it the juice and sugar crystals stay on your skin for 15 minutes before you rinse it off with water.

Tip: You can also add some olive oil to the scrub if you want, just make sure you use half the amount of sugar.