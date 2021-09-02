Say Goodbye To Pigmentation With These Home Remedies

New Delhi: Pigmentation is a condition, which darkens the skin either as dark spots, patches, or tanning on the surface of the skin that nobody wants on their face. With these simple tips and tricks, you can get rid of those pesky spots and patches with these home remedies using ingredients easily found at home.

Apple Cider Vinegar

A very effective home remedy for hyperpigmentation is apple cider vinegar. This fluid is acidic in nature because it is prepared by fermenting apple juice. It contains acetic acid, which is a natural bleaching agent. That is why many people consider it’s the fastest-acting natural remedy for hyperpigmentation. Because of its acidic property, apple cider vinegar can remove marks and spots from your face and within just a few weeks.

How to apply apple cider vinegar

Mix together half a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and 1 tablespoon of honey. Dab on the mixture to those parts of your face where the skin is hyper-pigmented. If you want, you can apply it as a facemask to your entire face. Let the mixture sit for 15 minutes after which you can wash off with cool water.

You can dilute a few drops of apple cider vinegar in a tablespoon of water and apply it to your extra-pigmented skin. Do not leave it on for more than 3 minutes. Use apple cider vinegar with mother for faster results.

Vitamin C

What makes Vitamin C an excellent home remedy for hyper-pigmentation is that it is a natural acid. It bleaches your skin without causing any burn marks. Besides, Vitamin C or ascorbic acid inhibits the production of melatonin, which is why it acts as a very effective guard against skin tanning caused by the sun.

It is also a powerful antioxidant. That means, when you apply it to your face, it will repair your cells and help create new ones to replace the damaged cells. Once your new cells take over, your skin will be radiant.

How to use Vitamin C

Vitamin C is present in citrus fruits. So you can make a face pack with either a lemon or a few pieces of an orange.

Squeeze out the juice from the fruit of your choice, mix it with honey, and apply liberally to the hyper-pigmented skin. Wash off after 15 minutes.

For quicker effects, before going to bed apply a vitamin C face serum like Good Vibes Brightening Serum- Vitamin C.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera has umpteen benefits for your skin and it is also a home remedy for hyper-pigmentation. The reason aloe vera can remove stubborn marks is because of the presence of a very special called ‘aloin’ which is a depigmenting agent. It can lighten even the most tanned and pigmented skin. Aloe vera can also speed up the process of new cell creation that will replace the older and hyper-pigmented cells.

How to apply aloe vera

You can always smear and massage aloe vera gel into your skin. These gels have a light and moisturizing formula that will not only remove hyper-pigmentation but will also soothe your skin and make it soft and supple.

If you have an aloe vera plant in your home, you can always extract the thick gel-like substance from the leaves.

Apply aloe vera thickly on your face before going to bed. Wash off your face the next morning. And for better results apply a gloss face pack to your skin right afterward. Face packs like Aroma Magic Anti-pigmentation Glossy Pack can de-tan your face, and take care of acne and inflammation.

Onion

You may not want to apply onion to your skin because of the strong smell, but it is one of the best home remedies for hyper-pigmentation. Onion contains lots of Vitamin C that can remove age-spots, smooth out uneven skin tone and make pimples subside.

Regular application of onion can screen your skin from the sun’s UV rays and prevent aggravation of hyper-pigmentation. The antioxidants present in onions prevent oxidative stress that damages skin cells and leads to hyperpigmentation.

How to use onion

Take a small onion and grate it. You will get a thick paste-like substance. Add a dash of turmeric and stir it in evenly. Now, dot the parts of your face with the patches of dark skin with this mixture. Do not use it as a facemask because your eyes will sting. Do check out how to remove dark spots on your face due to hyperpigmentation!