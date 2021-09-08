Say Goodbye To Double Chin With These Facial exercises

New Delhi: Double chins are the most common concerns about which people become overly cautious. But don’t worry! Yoga has a solution to almost every common problem that we have. Here are some natural ways in form of these top yoga poses to get that enviable perfectly sculpted jawline and cheekbones.

Fish face

Probably the favorite face of people while clicking selfies, a fish face can help in getting rid of your double chin. All you need to do for this is to suck your cheeks in and hold the position for 30 seconds. Now relax your face and repeat it 4-5 times. You can also pout if you find the fish face a bit too straining for your face.

Dumbbell technique

A very simple yet effective exercise to do in order to get rid of your double chin is the dumbbell technique. For this technique, just lift your chin up and look at the roof. Now open and close your mouth continuously for 10-15 seconds. Relax and bring your face down. Repeat the process 3-4 times to melt your face fat quickly.

Simha mudra

For this pose, kneel down with legs folded behind and your palms on your thighs. Keep your back straight and stick out your tongue. Stretch your tongue as much as you can. Make sure you don’t strain the muscles. Now take a deep breath and while you exhale make a roaring sound, similar to that made by a lion. Repeat the same 6-7 times for effective results.

Mouthwash technique

As the name suggests, all you need to do is rinse your mouth, not with water but with air. Just fill your mouth with air and rinse. Take the air towards the left, then to the right, and then the middle. Continue this for at least 20-30 seconds and then exhale. Do 3-4 repetitions of the exercise.

Jaw tight and release

For this exercise, sit comfortably and tighten your jaw. Don’t exert too much pressure. Your jaw should be tight enough to stretch the muscles of your neck. Now hold the position for 15-20 seconds and relax. Repeat the same at least four times. This will not only help in getting rid of fine lines on the neck but will also reduce your double chin.