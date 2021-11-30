Say Goodbye To Dark Underarms With These Home Remedies

New Delhi: Embarrassing dark underarms are one of the most common complaints by both men and women. Don’t let your dark underarms stop you from wearing your favorite clothes and try these remedies to get rid of these unwanted dark underarms.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar contains mild acids that will remove the accumulated dead skin cells and also lighten the darkened underarm area.

What To Do

Add 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar to 2 teaspoons baking soda and let the mix bubble. Once the bubbles have subsided, apply this mixture to the underarm area and let it dry. Rinse with cool water.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera gel contains Aloesin, an enzyme that is responsible for skin pigmentation. By hindering the activity of this enzyme, aloe Vera can lighten discolored armpits.

What To Do

Take an aloe leaf and extract fresh aloe vera gel. Then apply a layer of this gel on your underarms and let it sit for about 10-15 minutes. Rinse with water.

Olive Oil And Brown Sugar

Olive oil is rich in antioxidants that keep our skin hydrated and nourished. The brown sugar acts as an exfoliant and will remove the dead skin cells that have accumulated and made your underarm skin darker.

What To Do

Take 2 tablespoons of virgin olive oil and mix it with 2-3 tablespoons of brown sugar. Then apply the mixture, scrub for a minute or two and leave it on for five minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Turmeric

Turmeric is commonly used in face masks to lighten and brighten up the skin tone and also fade away spots. Regular application on the underarms will definitely lighten the dark skin

What To Do

Take 1 teaspoon turmeric powder in a bowl and mix 1 tablespoon milk and honey each. then apply the paste to the underarms. Let it dry for 10-12 minutes and then rinse.