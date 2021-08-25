Say Goodbye To Dark Circles With These Ingredients From Your Kitchen

New Delhi: Everybody just hates those dark circles beneath the eyes. These under-eye circles do not just make you look much older than you actually are, but they also have you looking ill or unhealthy. So, here’s a bucket list of simple and easily doable home remedies that can help breathe a new lease of life around your eyes.

Cucumber

Many of us have witnessed experts covering our eyes with cucumber slices as a part of their skincare routine, but we fail to understand why. Cucumbers are the best and most refreshing way to treat the swollen eye-bags and dark circles underneath our eyes. What we need to do is, slice some cucumbers and place them in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. We can then leave them in our dark circles for 10 minutes and wash the eyes with lukewarm water. Try this method twice a day to feel fresh and to get an instant result.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain lycopene, a solution that works wonders on your skin and helps to decrease the appearance of dark under-eye circles. To get the best results, you can mix equal parts tomato juice with lemon juice and then use a cotton ball to apply it to the under-eye area. After leaving for 10 minutes, you can wash it off with some warm water. An alternate way can be drinking tomato juice mixed with lemon juice and mint leaves on a regular basis.

Cold Tea Bags

One of the easiest ways to get rid of dark circles is by using cold tea bags. Many teabags contain beneficial antioxidants that can help in soothing the under-eye area. Before using it, you must first soak it in the water and then store it in a cool place for a while. You can then place it on your eyes for a refreshing effect. Try this method regularly and witness a considerable change in your appearance.

Rose Water

Rosewater is a multipurpose skincare solution that not only helps in rejuvenating skin but also helps to remove dark circles. To get the best results, you need to soak some cotton pads in rose water and place them on the dark circles. After leaving them there for 15 minutes, you can wash them off with cold water and repeat them every day for the best results.