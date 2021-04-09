Say Goodbye To Cracked Heels With These Easy Home Remedies

New Delhi: Dead skin build-up and dryness lead to cracked heels and it is essential to work on them when the skin starts feeling slightly hardened. Your kitchen is a treasure trove of amazing products with medicinal value that can treat many daily ailments, including the problem of cracked heels.

Here are some effective home remedies for cracked heels

Rice flour, honey, and vinegar

Rice flour exfoliates, purifies, and remineralises the skin. Honey is a natural antiseptic that helps heal cracked feet. Vinegar is a mild acid that softens dry and dead skin, making it easy to exfoliate.

What to do:

Make a scrub by mixing 3 tsp of rice flour, one tsp of honey, and 2–3 drops of apple cider vinegar. Stir well to form a thick paste.

Soak your feet in lukewarm water for about 10 minutes, and then gently scrub using the paste to remove dead skin.

How often: Repeat the process 2–3 times a week.

Banana

Banana is a natural skin moisturizer. It contains vitamins A, B6, and C, which all help to maintain the elasticity of the skin and keep it hydrated.

What to do:

Mash 2 ripe bananas into a smooth paste. Make sure that the bananas are ripe. Unripe bananas contain acid that is harsh for the skin.

Gently rub the paste all over your feet, including the nail beds and sides of the toe. Keep it on for 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes, rinse your feet with clean water.

How often: Repeat this every night before going to bed for 2 weeks or until you are satisfied with the results.

Honey

Honey is a natural humectant, meaning it draws water from the inner tissues to the outer layers of the skin. This fluid shift creates a plumping effect that helps the outer skin heal.

What to do:

Add one cup of honey to a tub of warm water.

Soak your clean feet in the mixture, and gently massage for 20 minutes.

Gently exfoliate your skin using a pumice stone.

Pat your feet dry, and apply a thick moisturizer.

How often: This can be done regularly before going to bed.

Baking soda

Baking soda is an exfoliant. It removes dead cells and also possesses anti-inflammatory properties. Baking soda can also neutralize foul odor.

What to do:

Add 3 tbsp of baking soda to a bowl of lukewarm water. Mix well until the baking soda dissolves.

Soak your feet in this for 15 minutes.

Remove your feet, and scrub gently with a pumice stone.

Rinse with clean water, and dry your feet with a clean towel.

How often: Repeat the procedure twice a week.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera contains vitamins A (beta-carotene), C, and E. These have antioxidant properties while the cholesterol, campesterol, β-sitosterol, and lupeol contained in aloe vera have anti-inflammatory properties. Lupeol also acts as an antiseptic and analgesic. The auxins and gibberellins present in aloe vera help in wound healing.

What to do:

Soak your feet in warm water, and scrub using a pumice stone to remove dead skin.

Pat dry, and apply a thick layer of aloe vera gel to your feet.

Wear cotton socks, and head to bed.

Wash with lukewarm water in the morning.

How often: Repeat this every night for 4–5 days to see the results.