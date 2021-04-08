Say Goodbye To Bad Breath With These Remedies

New Delhi: Bad breath is a common problem that we all have experienced. The uncomfortable feeling that our breath isn’t as fresh as it should be. Good oral hygiene and regular dentist visits all contribute to a healthy mouth and fresh breath.

Home remedies for bad breath can make a big difference to your oral hygiene over time when used in conjunction with your daily dental care and visits. So adopt these simple but effective habits to treat bad breath.

Brush and Floss

Brushing and flossing are an important part of good oral care. When this is not done consistently, food particles remain in the mouth, causing bad breath. Brush your teeth twice a day, and floss daily to help reduce plaque, bacteria, and odor-causing food particles. Flossing can also help stop periodontal disease, which may also cause bad breath.

Saltwater rinse

A natural way to freshen your breath instantly is to use salt water to rinse your mouth. Simply add some salt to a glass of warm water, mix it well, swish the solution around your mouth and teeth for 30 seconds and repeat. Bad odor is gone!

Cloves

Cloves can also help freshen your breath instantly. Another advantage of cloves is that they help fight bad bacteria in your mouth that can cause cavities. So, simply suck on a few cloves a few times a day. (But, don’t use clove oil or powdered cloves – they are too strong and can cause burns.)

Apple cider vinegar

If you want to get rid of the offensive mouth odors caused by eating onions and garlic, it’s easily done by using some apple cider vinegar. Add some to a glass of water and swish lightly around your mouth. This natural mouthwash will neutralize odor and freshen your breath instantly.

Eat your fruits and veggies

Another natural and easy way to freshen your breath is to simply have a crunchy snack, such as an apple, celery, or carrot. These fruits and vegetables act as natural toothbrushes and help to remove the odor-causing bacteria stuck on your teeth. Also, they stimulate saliva production, which also helps fight bad breath.

Make your own alcohol-free mouthwash

Most over-the-counter mouthwashes contain alcohol, which dries out your mouth, inviting bacteria to move in. Here is an easy recipe you can try for making your own mouthwash with ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen.