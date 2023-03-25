Saweety Boora scripts history by clinching gold in IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023

New Delhi: Indian women boxer Saweety Boora – who hails from Haryana – defeated China’s Lina Wang by a split decision (4-3) in 81 kg category final to script history as she won a gold medal in the ongoing IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on Saturday, March 25.

Boora, playing her 3rd Women’s Boxing Championship, clinched gold to help India win their 12th gold medal in the history of the event. India will have two more finalists – Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain – competing in their respective gold medal bouts on Sunday (March 26).

US Health Scientists Develop ‘Smart Patch’ For Infected Chronic Wounds

Washington: A team of US scientists has created the Smart Patch, a stretchable, wireless, wearable bioelectronic system for multiplexed monitoring and combined therapy of infected chronic wounds. Those with burns, diabetic ulcers, and non-healing surgical wounds may benefit from this tiny gadget.

In a study published in the journal Science Advances on Friday, the researchers tested the barely-there bandage, which is “biocompatible, mechanically flexible, stretchable, and skin-conformal,” on rodents.

“The device consists of two parts: one reusable flexible printed circuit board and one disposable patch,” said Dr. Gao, per The Guardian. “The disposable patch contains biosensors, electrodes, and drug-loaded hydrogels.”

According to the study, “the disposable wearable patch consists of a multimodal biosensor array for simultaneous and multiplexed electrochemical sensing of wound exudate biomarkers, a stimulus-responsive electroactive hydrogel loaded with a dual-function anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial peptide (AMP), as well as a pair of voltage-modulated electrodes for controlled drug release and electrical stimulation.”

“All the signals can be wirelessly sent to a user interface [such as] a computer or a cellphone,” said Gao.

“We can wirelessly control the drug release by applying electrical potential.”

The team describes how they tested the smart bandages on diabetic mouse and rat wounds both before and after infection, discovering that the devices could detect characteristics such as the temperature, glucose levels, and pH of the wound fluid.