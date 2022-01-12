Savita Punia To Lead Indian Women’s Hockey Team In Asia Cup

New Delhi: Experienced goalkeeper Savita Punia has been named as the skipper Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the Asia Cup in Muscat.

The Hockey India on Wednesday named a strong 18-member squad for the event, including 16 players that featured at the Tokyo Olympics.

The team includes goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu and defenders Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, and Udita. The midfield includes Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Salima Tete, Jyoti and Navjot Kaur while the forwardline will see Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur and Sharmila Devi. The team also has Deepika (Junior) and Ishika Chaudhary as replacement athletes.

India have been placed in Pool A along with Japan, Malaysia and Singapore in the tournament, which is scheduled to be held between January 21-28.

They will open their title defence against Malaysia on the opening day.