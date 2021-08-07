Savita Punia: Game Se Prem By Red FM Celebrates “Wall Of Indian Women’s Hockey”

Bhubaneswar: The “Wall Of Indian Women’s Hockey” Savita Punia is one such athlete who stole our hearts by saving many goals to take the team to new heights.

Christened ‘The Wall’ for her stellar role as goalkeeper in the national women’s hockey team, 31-year-old Savita Punia’s saves helped India beat Australia at the Tokyo Olympics to enter the semi-finals.

Watch RJ Praveen saluting her Game Se Prem!

Though India lost the bronze medal match of Olympics 2020, Punia, stood out with her remarkable performance, denying Great Britain the chance to score on at least three occasions in the first quarter. She first made a fine save from Britain’s first penalty corner in the second minute and then pulled off a double save in the 12th minute to keep India in the hunt. Savita stood like a wall in front of the Indian goal and pulled off some brilliant saves to keep Britain at bay.

Watch this space for more stories of Indian athletes who have defied all odds and have made it to the biggest sporting event in the world! Their ‘Game Se Prem’ really inspires us!

Leading Odia Pragativadi is the print partner of Red FM’s “Game Se Prem’ campaign. As a distinguished print medium, Pragativadi has always promoted sports at all levels.