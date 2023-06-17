Savarkar’s Grandson Quotes Newton After Karnataka Govt Drops Him From Syllabus

Karnataka: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the revision of Kannada and Social Science textbooks of classes 6 to 10 in the state for this academic year by removing the chapters on RSS founder K B Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar among others. It has also consented to add chapters on social reformer and educator Savitribai Phule, Nehru’s letters to Indira Gandhi and poetry on Ambedkar, and do away with the changes that were brought in by the previous BJP government. The Congress had in its poll manifesto promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and had also promised to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP).

The decision of the Congress government in Karnataka to drop a chapter on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar from school textbooks will have a reverse effect, said his grandson Ranjit Savarkar.

Talking to Press Trust of India on the sidelines of an event in Goa, Ranjit Savarkar said the Congress may think that by deleting the chapter they might deprive students of the opportunity to learn about Savarkar but students are very sharp.

“A lot of material on Savarkar is available on social media. The Savarkar Smarak has published his literature on their website. We are publishing them even in Kannada,” he said.

Ranjit Savarkar said it won’t make any difference if the chapter is deleted from the syllabus.

“In fact, I will say that if you suppress more, it will rebound more. That is a natural reaction. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction,” he said, quoting Newton’s Third Law.

After Congress came to power, a delegation of writers, thinkers and representatives of various organisations met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and petitioned him regarding the revision of textbooks. Responding to the question of what has been added and removed during the revision, Bangarappa said, “We have only restored what was there before the previous BJP government made changes; we have removed the changes they had made.”