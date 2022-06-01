Saurav Ganguly Resigns As BCCI President? Dada’s Tweet Goes Viral

Mumbai: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly resigned as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President on Wednesday.

Although the former Indian skipper didn’t announce his resignation, he posted a farewell note to his fans and requested support for his new journey. Reportedly, Ganguly is set to enter into Politics.

Sourav Ganguly has shared a cryptic tweet stating that cricket has given him a lot since he started his career in 1992. He further wrote that he expects to have the same kind of support as he enters a new chapter in his life.

“I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people,” Ganguly tweeted.