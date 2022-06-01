Saurav Ganguly Is Not Resigning As BCCI Chief: Secy Jay Shah

Mumbai: After BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s tweet went viral, there were suggestions he would step down and enter politics.

However, that tweet could well have been a social media stunt or perhaps he might join politics at some stage – neither of that is clear yet, but what is certain is that Sourav Ganguly is not resigning as BCCI president.

Sourav Ganguly’s tweet triggered enough speculation and interest in the media and on social media for BCCI secretary Jay Shah to clarify that the former was not stepping down from his position.

“Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI,” Jay Shah told news agency ANI.

In the meantime, Ganguly also clarified that he won’t be giving a resignation. “I have not resigned: I am launching a new education app worldwide. There is no resignation, nothing,” Sourav was quoted as saying.

Sourav Ganguly has shared a cryptic tweet stating that cricket has given him a lot since he started his career in 1992. He further wrote that he expects to have the same kind of support as he enters a new chapter in his life.

“I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people,” Ganguly tweeted.