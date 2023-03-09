Saurabh Bharadwaj To Get Health Dept, Education For Atishi In Delhi Cabinet: Sources

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi may be entrusted with Delhi government’s education, and women and child development portfolios, and her party colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj may get charge of health and public works departments, according to sources.

The two legislators took oath as ministers today to fill up the ministerial berths vacated by senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both facing trial in corruption cases.

Sisodia and Jain had recently stepped down as Cabinet Ministers. Their resignation came three days after Sisodia was arrested by CBI in connection with excise police case.