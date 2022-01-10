Saumya Kamble Lift’s India’s Best Dancer 2 Trophy 

Mumbai: Saumya Kamble won the trophy of India’s Best Dancer Season 2 on Sunday night with Gourav Sarwan as the runner-up.

The five finalists were – Roza Rana, Rakhtim Thakuria, Zamroodh MD, Gourav Swarna, and Saumya Kamble, seen competing for winning the show.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the show was judged by Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora. However, Malaika wasn’t a part of the finale episode of the show. India’s Got Talent’s judges Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir were also a part of the finale.

Singer Mika Singh and choreographer Dharmesh were also a part of India’s Best Dancer season 2.

The dance reality show premiered on Sony Entertainment Television.