Saumendra Priyadarshi Takes Charge As Twin City Police Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS Saumendra Priyadarshi has assumed the charges as the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

In a sudden move, the State government on Monday evening transferred 1990 batch IPS officer Sudhanshu Sarangi and appointed ADG Crime Branch Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi as the new police chief of the Twin City. Sarangi has been posted as the CMD of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPH&WC) Limited.

The newly appointed Commissioner Priyadarshi expressed that a very important responsibility has been handed over to him.

The 1995 batch IPS officer started his career as Puri ASP and served as SP of Ganjam, Puri, Cuttack and Keonjhar districts. He was the first DCP of Cuttack when Commissionerate was established in 2008. Besides, he served as South Western Range DIG.