Saudi Aramco petroleum storage site hit by Houthi attack

Riyadh: Yemen’s Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities on Friday and the Saudi-led coalition said oil giant Aramco’s petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was hit, causing a fire in two storage tanks but no casualties.

A huge plume of black smoke was seen rising from the plant in Jeddah, as the city prepared to host a Formula One race on Sunday.

While Saudi Arabia and state-run Saudi Aramco did not immediately acknowledge the blaze, it appeared to be centred on a fuel depot that the Houthis have previously targeted.

Later, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group attacked Aramco’s facilities with missiles and the Ras Tanura and Rabigh refineries with drones.

Sarea added that the attack also targeted vital facilities in the Saudi capital Riyadh.