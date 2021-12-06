Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton Wins

Abu Dhabi: The increasingly tense Formula One title fight between defending champion Lewis Hamilton and his formidable challenger, Max Verstappen, will head to the last race of the season with the fierce rivals level on points.

Hamilton’s win in the heat and humidity of Jeddah saw him pass Verstappen with six laps remaining of a chaotic race, as the pair tangled again this season following high-octane crashes at the British GP and the Italian GP.

Hamilton is within touching distance of title No. 8 to move one ahead of Michael Schumach.

Verstappen still leads by a hair’s breadth, only because he has more wins: 9-8.

