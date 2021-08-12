The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a country with a high standard of living, it is in the top 20 countries in terms of the level of GDP. In Arabia, huge oil reserves are concentrated, which makes the kingdom the richest country in the world.

What jobs in Saudi Arabia are the best for foreigners?

Let’s have a look at Saudi Arabia job vacancy most suitable for foreign workers:

Nurse at a clinic in Saudi Arabia.

Salary is USD 1,500, you have an accommodation for 2 people or a room at the hotel, transport provided by the company; 6 working days a week; annual paid vacation.

What about job specification?

– Age: 25-40 years old;

– Knowledge of (basic) English;

– Nursing experience.

Vacancy of Fitness Trainer for Gym Work in Saudi Arabia.

Place of work: Gym in Katif (Saudi Arabia), with a salary USD 1,500 (based on interview results); accommodation for 1 person / apartment; 6 working days a week; annual paid vacation.

Job specification:

Age: 20-40 years old;

Knowledge of English;

Work experience from 2 years.

What is the most high paying job in Saudi Arabia?

Do you have a medical degree and have thoughts of going to work in Arabia? Doctors are in demand here. Working as a doctor in this developed oil country not only implies a high income, but also an attractive environment. All employers provide a full package of conditions.

Benefits of working as a doctor in the Gulf countries:

– 8-hour working day;

– with a contract for 2 years, a salary of $ 3500 per month

– with a contract for 5 years from $ 5000

– free accommodation or compensation for rental housing

– flight to the place of work at the expense of the employer

– work visa for the period of work

– medical insurance

– lunches during working hours

– paid vacation once a year with a paid flight.

Employers take care of all paperwork. But the diploma must be legalized in your country.

Requirement for candidates for medical positions in Saudi Arabia:

– higher professional education;

– as a rule, three years of work experience;

– spoken English.

Medical technicians, general nurses, nurses in operating rooms, intensive care, dentistry, dermatology and others are in demand. Nursing staff salaries start at $ 1000. As for doctors, employers provide all the above-described benefits: flight, work visa, accommodation or compensation, meals at work, annual paid leave.