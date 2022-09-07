Saudi Arabia and GCC warn Netflix over violating ‘Islamic values’

Doha: Gulf states have demanded that Netflix remove all content deemed to violate “Islamic and societal values and principles”, Saudi media report.

Recent material, including that made for children, contravened regulations, Saudi and Gulf Co-operation Council media watchdogs warned in a statement.

It did not provide any further details.

But Saudi state TV showed blurred clips from animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, in which two teenage girls confess they love each other and kiss.

Footage from the controversial French film Cuties also featured in the report by Al Ekhbariya TV, along with a caption accusing Netflix of being “cinematic cover for immoral messages that threaten the healthy upbringing of children”.