Satyendra Prakash Assumes Charge As Principal D-G Of PIB

New Delhi: Senior Indian Information Service officer Satyendra Prakash assumed charge as the head of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday.

The head of the PIB is the principal spokesperson of the Government of India.

A 1988-batch IIS officer, Prakash was the principal DG, the Central Bureau of Communication before being appointed as the principal director general of the PIB.

According to an official statement, Prakash has a wide experience in the central government in the fields of public communication, media management, administration, policy formulation and programme implementation.

He has represented the Centre on various national and international fora such as the UNESCO, the UNICEF and the UNDP.

He has been instrumental in the formulation of the draft guidelines for the Content Regulation of Government Advertising, Internet and Digital Media Policy, the FM Radio Policy and the Digital Cinema Policy, amongst other documents, for the Central Bureau of Communication.