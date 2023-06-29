SatyaPrem Ki Katha Twitter Reviews: Fans love Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s chemistry

Mumbai: Sameer Vidwans directorial starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, releases in cinemas today, June 29. The film, which marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opened to positive reviews and reactions. Despite the low turn-up in theatres, fans who watched the movie are impressed with the actors’ chemistry and termed the film as a ‘blockbuster.’

The fans have reached the theatres tie at the first day of the first show and are extremely elated with the final film. They call it a super entertaining film with a beautiful message in it. Kartik Aaryan plays a lover boy Sathya in the film who is head over heels in love with his beloved wife Katha, but there is a twist and that is the USP of the film that has left the fans surprised and how and they are raving this unique concept helmed by Sameer Vidwans. Kartik and Kiara’s chemistry too has hooked the audience, and they are claiming that the heart of the film is in the right place. Well, the love stories and small buffet films are back in the game after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Satyaprem Ki Katha of Kartik and Kiara impressed the fans.

#SatyaPremKiKatha blockbuster loading! The reviews are coming is extraordinary and trust me this movie a definitely a blockbuster ❤ 150 crore nett loading 💥#KartikAaryan #SatyaPremKiKathaReview pic.twitter.com/r8RjoQKDL1 — Khurram SRK (@Khurramsha64863) June 29, 2023

This movie comes with the good/social message

So I can’t rate this movie via stars ⭐️ Just go and watch 😊@TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara @sameervidwans 👏#SatyaPremKiKatha pic.twitter.com/17qaxEe9gY — Amit Behal (@amitbehalll) June 29, 2023

Just watched #SatyaPremKiKatha and I'm blown away! This movie is a perfect blend of love, laughter, and emotions. The performances by the cast were outstanding, especially #KartikAaryan and beautiful @advani_kiara, who brought their characters to life with such depth — kartik (@NomadicKartik) June 29, 2023

Book your shows for #SatyaPremKiKatha and Meet Satya Prem and His Katha along with your family 🤍pic.twitter.com/ckEwad8mXe — Tush (@kartiktush) June 29, 2023

