Satyaprem Ki Katha song Naseeb Se: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani present a dreamy love anthem

Mumbai: The first song from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming romantic film, Satyaprem Ki Katha is out now. Titled Naseeb Se, the soulful melody captures the mesmerising beauty of Kashmir as the lead pair romance each other in the picturesque setting. Sharing the song on Instagram, the actors wrote, “Adhoora tha main.. Ab poora hua, Jabse tu mera ho gaya (I was incomplete but ever since you met me, I am complete).”

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani look head over heels in love with each other in this beautiful track. Amidst the beautiful views of snowy mountains, Shikara rides on a river and a romantic bike ride these two will surely make you fall in love with them. The tunes of the song indeed touch hearts and signify that it will stay in the mind for a long. Shot in the beautiful picturesque locations of Kashmir, the song is truly a soulful melody from this romantic musical love saga.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.