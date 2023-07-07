Satyaprem Ki Katha in a free fall now, earns Rs 2.7 cr
Mumbai: Satyaprem Ki Katha – The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani film is now on a free fall after surviving at the box office for a week. The film dropped to just around Rs 2.7 crore on Thursday after crossing the Rs 50 crore mark a day before. The film mostly received positive reviews and has been praised by the audience on social media.
It now stands at an 8-day total of around Rs 52.9 crore.
The film is yet to reach even half of what Kartik and Kiara’s 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had earned at the domestic box office. It had collected Rs 185 crore at the domestic box office after making Rs 92 crore in the first week itself.
