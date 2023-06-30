SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s film opens at Rs 9 crore

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani led musical love story, SatyaPrem Ki Katha opened in theatres on June 29. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie has garnered positive reviews from critics and moviegoers alike. At the box office, SPKK has sprung a pleasant surprise by taking a solid start.

As per early estimates, SatyaPrem Ki Katha has minted between Rs 9 crore to Rs 10 crore on day 1. The numbers are pretty good considering the genre of the movie which carried decent pre-release buzz. Out of the Rs 9 crore, over Rs 5 crore came in from the 3 national chains PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

While the opening day figure of SatyaPrem Ki Katha is lesser than that of Kartik and Kiara’s maiden outing together Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.11), it is better than expected since their latest release is not a sequel but a standalone movie mounted on a decent budget. Meanwhile, SPKK has fared much better on day 1 than Kartik’s last release Shehzada which had raked in a meagre Rs 6 crore.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel had tweeted that Satyaprem Ki Katha had sold 51,500 tickets till Wednesday 10 pm which was “one of the best pre-sale for a mid-size film post pandemic.”

Satyaprem Ki Katha has received positive reviews from the critics and positive word of mouth can benefit the film in upcoming days. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.