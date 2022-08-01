‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ Renamed; Checkout Kartik Aaryan’s Post On Kiara Advani’s Birthday

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to star in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The title of the film was changed from Satyanarayan Ki Katha post backlash last year.

Taking to Instagram Kartik was quick to share a picture of the two together. The photo seemed to be the first look from the film in question. Kartik posted the photo on the occasion of Kiara’s birthday with a sweet message to go along with it.

The director, Sameer Vidwans and the producers of the film took a collective decision last year to change the title of the film to avoid hurting sentiments of anyone concerned. Although, they went on to add that the hurt they may have caused was purely unintentional.