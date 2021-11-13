Satyameva Jayate 2 Another Trailer Unveiled! 

New Delhi: The makers of the Satyameva Jayate 2 featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla have released another trailer of the film.

John took to his official social media handle to share the second trailer. He wrote, “Ab ya toh corruption mitega ya Beimaan ka lahu bahega! #SatyamevaJayate2, Trailer 2 out now… In cinemas, Thursday, 25th November”

Take a look at John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2’s trailer 2 here:

Talking about the film, Satyameva Jayate 2 revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. It stars John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, Anup Soni, and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

The movie is written and directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar’s T-Series, and Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, and Nikhil Advani’s Emmy Entertainment.