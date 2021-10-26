Odisha Govt
Satya Ranjan Sahoo Appointed As Director Of Odisha Secondary Education

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has appointed senior OAS officer Satya Ranjan Sahoo as the director of Odisha Secondary Education.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, “Satya Ranjan Sahoo, Executive Director, OSDMA, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Director, Secondary Education, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.”

Sahoo is also allowed to remain in an additional charge of Chairman, CHSE, Bhubaneswar until further orders, stated the notification.

