Satwiksairaj-Chirag become first men’s doubles duo to clinch Badminton Asia Championships title

The history-making pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty added another feather to their cap on Sunday by winning India’s first-ever gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championships in 58 years at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Halli in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Satwik-Chirag beat the Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in an intense three-set clash. The Indian duo found themselves under massive pressure after losing the first set but responded in style and kept hold of their nerves to seal a 16-21 21-17 21-19.

This is India’s first-ever gold medal in doubles at the event. India’s only gold at the tournament came back in 1965, when Dinesh Khanna won the top prize in men’s singles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for becoming the first Indian Men’s Doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championships Title.

BAI President Dr. Himanta Biswa announced Rs. 20 lakhs as reward for this historic win by Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Badminton Asia Championships 2023.