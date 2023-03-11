Satish Kaushik Death: Delhi Police Recovers ‘Objectionable Medicine’ Packets From Farmhouse

New Delhi: Delhi Police have recovered packets of ‘objectionable medicine’ from the farmhouse where Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik fell ill after playing Holi, and later died while being taken to the hospital.

Police are now trying to find out who the medicines were meant for. It will be clear after investigation if Satish Kaushik had anything to do with it, sources said.

A source has informed that while going through the guest list, police found that an industrialist, who is wanted in a case, also attended a party.

Apart from this, a list of the 10 to 12 people who had come to the farm house on the day of Holi is also being prepared. However, police officials say that nothing suspicious has come up in the postmortem report.

Kaushik (66) died after suffering a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday.