Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With Chocolate Mug Cake

New Delhi: This spongy cake has a perfect chocolate flavor, and its secret lies in slightly under-cooking it, which yields a lava cake with gooey molten spots all around. Not only is it delicious, but it’s incredibly quick and easy to make. It takes minimal preparation, and no oven preheating is needed; instead, it’s cooked in the microwave.

Ingredients

40 g/1.4 oz dark chocolate , coarsely chopped (or 1/4 cup chocolate chunks)

1/3 stick (40 g/1.4 oz) unsalted butter

3 tablespoons (40 g/1.4 oz) granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 tablespoons (18 g/0.6 oz) all-purpose flour

Instructions