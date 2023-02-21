Satiate Your Taste Buds With Delicious Crab Curry

New Delhi: Crab Masala is a delicious spicy Goan-style crab preparation. Crabs are cooked in a spicy curry made from onion and tomato in a spicy coconut-based curry. Serve this with rice, rotis or bread.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 medium onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup), divided

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

1/2 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 whole small dried red chile, such as Thai bird or chile de árbol

5 whole black peppercorns

2 whole cloves

1-inch piece of ginger, minced (about 1 tablespoon)

3 medium cloves garlic, minced (about 1 tablespoon)

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 cup tomato purée

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 medium Dungeness or Jonah crabs, cleaned and cut into half

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Cooked rice or flatbread for serving

Directions