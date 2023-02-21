Satiate Your Taste Buds With Delicious Crab Curry
New Delhi: Crab Masala is a delicious spicy Goan-style crab preparation. Crabs are cooked in a spicy curry made from onion and tomato in a spicy coconut-based curry. Serve this with rice, rotis or bread.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup), divided
- 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
- 1/2 tablespoon cumin seeds
- 1 whole small dried red chile, such as Thai bird or chile de árbol
- 5 whole black peppercorns
- 2 whole cloves
- 1-inch piece of ginger, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
- 3 medium cloves garlic, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1 cup tomato purée
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 2 medium Dungeness or Jonah crabs, cleaned and cut into half
- Kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- Cooked rice or flatbread for serving
Directions
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over low heat until shimmering.
- Add 1 tablespoon of chopped onion, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, dried chile, peppercorns, cloves, ginger, and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 5 minutes.
- Turn off heat and add fennel seeds. Stir to mix through.
- Immediately transfer to the bowl of a blender or mortar and pestle and blend or pound until a fine paste is formed, scraping down sides as necessary.
- Wipe out saucepan with a paper towel and add remaining oil.
- Heat over medium heat until shimmering. Add remaining onion.
- Cook, stirring until lightly browned, about 6 minutes.
- Add tomato purée, bring to a simmer, and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add turmeric powder and the ground spice paste. Stir well to combine and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the oil separates and starts surfacing.
- Add a few drops of water if the paste tends to stick or get too dry.
- Add crab and salt.
- Spoon some of the sauce over crab to coat.
- Cover and cook for 5 minutes.
- Remove lid, stir, and continue to cook for 10 minutes, spooning sauce over crabs occasionally.
- Sprinkle with coriander leaves and serve immediately with rice or bread.
