Crab Curry
Satiate Your Taste Buds With Delicious Crab Curry

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Crab Masala is a delicious spicy Goan-style crab preparation. Crabs are cooked in a spicy curry made from onion and tomato in a spicy coconut-based curry. Serve this with rice, rotis or bread.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup), divided
  • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
  • 1/2 tablespoon cumin seeds
  • 1 whole small dried red chile, such as Thai bird or chile de árbol
  • 5 whole black peppercorns
  • 2 whole cloves
  • 1-inch piece of ginger, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 3 medium cloves garlic, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 cup tomato purée
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 2 medium Dungeness or Jonah crabs, cleaned and cut into half
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • Cooked rice or flatbread for serving

Directions

  1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over low heat until shimmering.
  2. Add 1 tablespoon of chopped onion, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, dried chile, peppercorns, cloves, ginger, and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 5 minutes.
  3. Turn off heat and add fennel seeds. Stir to mix through.
  4. Immediately transfer to the bowl of a blender or mortar and pestle and blend or pound until a fine paste is formed, scraping down sides as necessary.
  5. Wipe out saucepan with a paper towel and add remaining oil.
  6. Heat over medium heat until shimmering. Add remaining onion.
  7. Cook, stirring until lightly browned, about 6 minutes.
  8. Add tomato purée, bring to a simmer, and simmer for 5 minutes.
  9. Add turmeric powder and the ground spice paste. Stir well to combine and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the oil separates and starts surfacing.
  10. Add a few drops of water if the paste tends to stick or get too dry.
  11. Add crab and salt.
  12. Spoon some of the sauce over crab to coat.
  13. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.
  14. Remove lid, stir, and continue to cook for 10 minutes, spooning sauce over crabs occasionally.
  15. Sprinkle with coriander leaves and serve immediately with rice or bread.
