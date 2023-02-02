Satiate Your Taste Buds Paneer Tikka Quesadillas

New Delhi: Paneer Tikka Quesadillas are made with marinated paneer and veggies which are then stuffed in a tortilla with cheese. These quesadillas are served with a homemade taco sauce.

Ingredients

For the paneer marinade

2 tablespoon yogurt

1 ½ tablespoon garlic

1 ½ tablespoon ginger

¼ of a lemon, squeezed

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder, or paprika

400 grams paneer soaked in hot water, sliced

To cook paneer & veggies

2 tablespoon avocado oil, divided (1 tablespoon for paneer, 1 tablespoon for veggies)

2 cloves

¼ teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 pods green cardamom

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 red onion, sliced

salt to taste

1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder, or paprika

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 ½ teaspoon chat masala I like MDH

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

¼ teaspoon garam masala

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

For taco sauce

¼ cup sour cream

2 teaspoon taco seasoning

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro

1-2 teaspoon lime juice

1 tablespoon water

To cook paneer tikka quesadillas (makes 8 quesadillas)

10 whole wheat tortillas

5 cups cheddar cheese, grated, ⅔ cup per quesadilla, less or more

spoonfuls of cooked paneer & veggies

How to make the Paneer Tikka Quesadillas recipe step by step?

Marinate the Paneer

Soak paneer in hot boiling water for 20 minutes until soft. Do this if you’re using a store-bought paneer. In a large mixing bowl, add yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon juice, turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chili powder (paprika), and salt. Mix the marinade well. Slice the paneer into long strips (or smaller cubes if you prefer). You don’t want the paneer pieces too big as we are filling them inside a quesadilla. Add the paneer to the marinade and mix until well-coated. Allow the paneer to marinate for about 10 minutes.

Prep the Ingredients & Make the Taco Sauce

In the meantime, slice the onions, and red & green bell peppers. Grate cheddar cheese – you will need this for the quesadillas. For the Taco Sauce, add sour cream, taco seasoning, fresh cilantro, lime juice, and water to a small bowl. Mix well and refrigerate until you’re ready to eat.

Cook the Paneer & Veggies

Heat up a castiron skillet on low-medium heat, once hot, add oil and then the marinated paneer. Line the paneer up so all the sides get cooked. Let each side cook for about 40 seconds. Cook the paneer for 4 minutes total – if you cook it too long, it’ll become rubbery. Stir the paneer around. Your paneer tikka is ready and slightly golden. Set aside. In the same pan, add oil, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, cloves, and green cardamom pods. Saute for a minute. Now add the onions and bell peppers. Season with salt and saute for 4-5 minutes until caramelized. Add the cooked paneer back in. Also add the spices – chat masala, Kashmiri red chili powder (or paprika), coriander powder, red chili powder, and garam masala. Stir for a minute. Turn off the stove and set it aside. Add fresh cilantro.

Make the Paneer Tikka Quesadillas