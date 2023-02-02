Satiate Your Taste Buds Paneer Tikka Quesadillas
New Delhi: Paneer Tikka Quesadillas are made with marinated paneer and veggies which are then stuffed in a tortilla with cheese. These quesadillas are served with a homemade taco sauce.
Ingredients
For the paneer marinade
- 2 tablespoon yogurt
- 1 ½ tablespoon garlic
- 1 ½ tablespoon ginger
- ¼ of a lemon, squeezed
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder, or paprika
- 400 grams paneer soaked in hot water, sliced
To cook paneer & veggies
- 2 tablespoon avocado oil, divided (1 tablespoon for paneer, 1 tablespoon for veggies)
- 2 cloves
- ¼ teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 2 pods green cardamom
- 1 green bell pepper, sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 red onion, sliced
- salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder, or paprika
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1 ½ teaspoon chat masala I like MDH
- ½ teaspoon red chilli powder
- ¼ teaspoon garam masala
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
For taco sauce
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 2 teaspoon taco seasoning
- 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro
- 1-2 teaspoon lime juice
- 1 tablespoon water
To cook paneer tikka quesadillas (makes 8 quesadillas)
- 10 whole wheat tortillas
- 5 cups cheddar cheese, grated, ⅔ cup per quesadilla, less or more
- spoonfuls of cooked paneer & veggies
How to make the Paneer Tikka Quesadillas recipe step by step?
Marinate the Paneer
- Soak paneer in hot boiling water for 20 minutes until soft. Do this if you’re using a store-bought paneer.
- In a large mixing bowl, add yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon juice, turmeric powder, Kashmiri red chili powder (paprika), and salt. Mix the marinade well.
- Slice the paneer into long strips (or smaller cubes if you prefer). You don’t want the paneer pieces too big as we are filling them inside a quesadilla.
- Add the paneer to the marinade and mix until well-coated. Allow the paneer to marinate for about 10 minutes.
Prep the Ingredients & Make the Taco Sauce
- In the meantime, slice the onions, and red & green bell peppers.
- Grate cheddar cheese – you will need this for the quesadillas.
- For the Taco Sauce, add sour cream, taco seasoning, fresh cilantro, lime juice, and water to a small bowl.
- Mix well and refrigerate until you’re ready to eat.
Cook the Paneer & Veggies
- Heat up a castiron skillet on low-medium heat, once hot, add oil and then the marinated paneer.
- Line the paneer up so all the sides get cooked. Let each side cook for about 40 seconds. Cook the paneer for 4 minutes total – if you cook it too long, it’ll become rubbery.
- Stir the paneer around. Your paneer tikka is ready and slightly golden.
- Set aside.
- In the same pan, add oil, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, cloves, and green cardamom pods. Saute for a minute.
- Now add the onions and bell peppers. Season with salt and saute for 4-5 minutes until caramelized.
- Add the cooked paneer back in. Also add the spices – chat masala, Kashmiri red chili powder (or paprika), coriander powder, red chili powder, and garam masala.
- Stir for a minute. Turn off the stove and set it aside.
- Add fresh cilantro.
Make the Paneer Tikka Quesadillas
- Start by warming up a castiron skillet on low-medium heat. Once hot, add a whole wheat tortilla. Cook for a minute and flip.
- On the other side add about ¼ cup of cheese to half the quesadilla.
- Add the paneer tikka mixture.
- Top with another ¼ cup of cheese.
- Close half the quesadilla. Flip. Cook on each side for 3-5 minutes until golden brown and the cheese has melted.
- Your quesadilla is ready. Slice in thirds.
