Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Sugar-Free Sandesh

New Delhi: Sugar-Free Sandesh recipe is prepared with a sweetener and paneer that will satisfy your sugar cravings even on diet.

INGREDIENTS

SugarFree liquid (Natura Sweet drops) 10-12 drops or any other sugar substitute of your choice.

INSTRUCTIONS

Wash and Clean store bought paneer under running water. Cut into small bite size cubes.

Soak Paneer cube sin warm milk for 10 mins. This will help to soften store bought paneer.

After paneer turns soft transfer paneer and milk in blender and make a smooth puree.

transfer the puree in a nonstick pan and keep stirring for 5-6 mins on lowest possible flame.

Mixture will start thickening within 4-5 mins.

Increase the flame to medium and keep stirring the mixture for another r1-2 mins or until mixture leaves the pan without leaving any trail of liquid.

Switch off the flame. Add sugar free or sugar substitute of your choice and cardamom powder.

Cover the pan and let it come to room temperature naturally.

Transfer the mixture in a flat plate.

Knead the mixture with palm and fingers. If the mixture feels sticky add 1-2 tsp ghee and knead to form smooth balls.

Make small balls/laddus of your choice out of Sandesh Mixture. Or spread it evenly on plate and cut into squares or any desired shapes.

Or you can make Diabetic Sandesh using Sandesh moulds. Watch the video to understand how you can shape a shandesh using bengali Sandesh Chhanch (moulds).

Sprinkle some chopped pistachio on top