Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Sugar-Free Sandesh
New Delhi: Sugar-Free Sandesh recipe is prepared with a sweetener and paneer that will satisfy your sugar cravings even on diet.
INGREDIENTS
- Paneer: 2050g, homemade or store-bought
- Warm Milk: ½ cup
- SugarFree liquid (Natura Sweet drops) 10-12 drops or any other sugar substitute of your choice.
- Cardamom powder: ¼ tsp
- Ghee: 2 tsp
INSTRUCTIONS
- Wash and Clean store bought paneer under running water. Cut into small bite size cubes.
- Soak Paneer cube sin warm milk for 10 mins. This will help to soften store bought paneer.
- After paneer turns soft transfer paneer and milk in blender and make a smooth puree.
- transfer the puree in a nonstick pan and keep stirring for 5-6 mins on lowest possible flame.
- Mixture will start thickening within 4-5 mins.
- Increase the flame to medium and keep stirring the mixture for another r1-2 mins or until mixture leaves the pan without leaving any trail of liquid.
- Switch off the flame. Add sugar free or sugar substitute of your choice and cardamom powder.
- Cover the pan and let it come to room temperature naturally.
- Transfer the mixture in a flat plate.
- Knead the mixture with palm and fingers. If the mixture feels sticky add 1-2 tsp ghee and knead to form smooth balls.
- Make small balls/laddus of your choice out of Sandesh Mixture. Or spread it evenly on plate and cut into squares or any desired shapes.
- Or you can make Diabetic Sandesh using Sandesh moulds. Watch the video to understand how you can shape a shandesh using bengali Sandesh Chhanch (moulds).
- Sprinkle some chopped pistachio on top
- Enjoy Sugar free Sandesh at room temperature.