Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Strawberry Rasagola

New Delhi: Strawberry Rasagola is a perfect dessert. This simple no-fuss dessert is bursting with flavours, textures, and colours. It is super easy to make and only requires a few ingredients! The combination of sweet, crunchy and creamy creates a gorgeous symphony of flavours and textures with each spoonful.

Ingredients

2 litres – milk (Full Cream)

3 tablespoon – Lemon juice

1 & a 1/2 cup – Of sugar

1 cup – Strawberry puree

1/2 cup – Frozen strawberry (chopped roughly)

3 cups – Water

1/2 teaspoon – Cardamom powder

Instructions