Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Strawberry Rasagola
New Delhi: Strawberry Rasagola is a perfect dessert. This simple no-fuss dessert is bursting with flavours, textures, and colours. It is super easy to make and only requires a few ingredients! The combination of sweet, crunchy and creamy creates a gorgeous symphony of flavours and textures with each spoonful.
Ingredients
- 2 litres – milk (Full Cream)
- 3 tablespoon – Lemon juice
- 1 & a 1/2 cup – Of sugar
- 1 cup – Strawberry puree
- 1/2 cup – Frozen strawberry (chopped roughly)
- 3 cups – Water
- 1/2 teaspoon – Cardamom powder
Instructions
- In a heavy-bottom pan, add milk, bring to boil and keep stirring. Add in the lemon juice and keep stirring it. The milk will separate. Turn off the heat.
- Pour this into a muslin cloth over a filter and squeeze out all the whey. Clean milk solids under running water and squeeze out as much water.
- Weigh it down with a stone to extract the water completely. Once the water is out, place milk solids in a container and knead for a few minutes.
- Once you have a smooth dough, make medium-sized balls and keep them aside. In a pressure cooker, boil water, sugar, cardamom strawberry puree, and chopped strawberries and bring to a boil.
- Add all dough balls to syrup. Cover and cook for 3 whistles. Turn off the heat. Open and move rasgullas to a bowl and let it cool.
- Once they are cooled, keep them in the refrigerator for an hour. Serve chilled with a garnish of sliced almonds.
