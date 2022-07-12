Strawberry Rasagola
Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Strawberry Rasagola

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Strawberry Rasagola is a perfect dessert. This simple no-fuss dessert is bursting with flavours, textures, and colours. It is super easy to make and only requires a few ingredients! The combination of sweet, crunchy and creamy creates a gorgeous symphony of flavours and textures with each spoonful.

Ingredients

  • 2 litres – milk (Full Cream)
  • 3 tablespoon – Lemon juice
  • 1 & a 1/2 cup – Of sugar
  • 1 cup – Strawberry puree
  • 1/2 cup – Frozen strawberry (chopped roughly)
  • 3 cups – Water
  • 1/2 teaspoon – Cardamom powder

Instructions

  1. In a heavy-bottom pan, add milk, bring to boil and keep stirring. Add in the lemon juice and keep stirring it. The milk will separate. Turn off the heat.
  2. Pour this into a muslin cloth over a filter and squeeze out all the whey. Clean milk solids under running water and squeeze out as much water.
  3. Weigh it down with a stone to extract the water completely. Once the water is out, place milk solids in a container and knead for a few minutes.
  4. Once you have a smooth dough, make medium-sized balls and keep them aside. In a pressure cooker, boil water, sugar, cardamom strawberry puree, and chopped strawberries and bring to a boil.
  5. Add all dough balls to syrup. Cover and cook for 3 whistles. Turn off the heat. Open and move rasgullas to a bowl and let it cool.
  6. Once they are cooled, keep them in the refrigerator for an hour. Serve chilled with a garnish of sliced almonds.
