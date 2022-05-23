Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Mouth-Watering Coconut Yogurt Cake

New Delhi: Coconut Yoghurt Cake is soft, moist, light and fluffy. Made all in one bowl, using simple ingredients, it’s naturally sweetened and so easy, that the kids could make it.

INGREDIENTS

200g unsalted butter, at room temperature, chopped

2 tsp finely grated lime zest, plus extra to serve

3/4 cup (165g) caster sugar

3 eggs, at room temperature

60g fine semolina

1/2 cup (50g) almond meal

1 1/2 cups (225g) self-raising flour, sifted

3/4 cup (45g) shredded coconut

180g natural yoghurt

120ml lime juice

Whipped cream, to serve

SYRUP

370g caster sugar

Finely grated zest of 2 limes plus 1 cup (250ml) lime juice

METHOD