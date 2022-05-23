Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Mouth-Watering Coconut Yogurt Cake
New Delhi: Coconut Yoghurt Cake is soft, moist, light and fluffy. Made all in one bowl, using simple ingredients, it’s naturally sweetened and so easy, that the kids could make it.
INGREDIENTS
- 200g unsalted butter, at room temperature, chopped
- 2 tsp finely grated lime zest, plus extra to serve
- 3/4 cup (165g) caster sugar
- 3 eggs, at room temperature
- 60g fine semolina
- 1/2 cup (50g) almond meal
- 1 1/2 cups (225g) self-raising flour, sifted
- 3/4 cup (45g) shredded coconut
- 180g natural yoghurt
- 120ml lime juice
- Whipped cream, to serve
- SYRUP
- 370g caster sugar
- Finely grated zest of 2 limes plus 1 cup (250ml) lime juice
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 25cm round springform pan and line the base and side with baking paper.
- Place the butter, lime zest and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment and beat for 5-6 minutes until pale and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and mix to combine.
- Combine the semolina, almond meal, flour and coconut together in a bowl and gently stir into the egg mixture. Add yoghurt and lime juice, stirring until just combined (be sure not to overwork the mixture). Spoon batter into prepared pan and bake for 1 hour or until lightly golden on top and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven, cover with foil and stand for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, for the syrup, combine sugar and juice in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Simmer uncovered for 5 minutes or until slightly reduced, and stir in the zest.
- Using a skewer, prick holes into the cake then pour half of the hot syrup over the top – it will be absorbed through the holes. Leave to stand for 1 hour before removing from the pan and transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Top cooled cake with whipped cream and scatter with extra lime zest. Serve with remaining syrup alongside.
