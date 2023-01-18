Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Kiwi Phirni
New Delhi: Kiwi Phirni is a mouth-watering dessert recipe that you can enjoy at home. Let’s take a look at the ingredients required in the dish.
Ingredients
- 2 litre milk
- 100 gm tukda rice
- 250 gm kiwi (cut)
- 100 ml condensed milk
- 10 gm green cardamom
- 150 gm sugar
Method
- Boil milk, condensed milk, and sugar in a deep nonstick pan, and stir continuously to avoid skin formation on top.
- Add rice and cardamom. After 20-25 minutes, the rice is cooked, then take it off the flame and let it cool.
- Add freshly cut kiwi with pulp to it, mix it well and let it rest for 2 minutes.
- Pour the mixture into a different container and refrigerate.
- Enjoy it chilled.
