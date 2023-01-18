Kiwi Phirni
Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Kiwi Phirni

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Kiwi Phirni is a mouth-watering dessert recipe that you can enjoy at home. Let’s take a look at the ingredients required in the dish.

Ingredients

  • 2 litre milk
  • 100 gm tukda rice
  • 250 gm kiwi (cut)
  • 100 ml condensed milk
  • 10 gm green cardamom
  • 150 gm sugar

Method

  1. Boil milk, condensed milk, and sugar in a deep nonstick pan, and stir continuously to avoid skin formation on top.
  2. Add rice and cardamom. After 20-25 minutes, the rice is cooked, then take it off the flame and let it cool.
  3. Add freshly cut kiwi with pulp to it, mix it well and let it rest for 2 minutes.
  4. Pour the mixture into a different container and refrigerate.
  5. Enjoy it chilled.
