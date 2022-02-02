Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Jalebi Churros 

New Delhi: This delicious fusion of Jalebis and churros, topped with luscious rabri is a very easy recipe that you can prepare in a few minutes.

INGREDIENTS

SERVING: 2

INSTRUCTIONS

Take a pan, put water and butter and bring it to a boil

Add both the flours into it and mix constantly to avoid lumps

Let this mixture cool down a bit

Then add 1 egg into this mixture and beat it with whisker

Now add another egg and mix well until a firm dough forms without any lumps

Put this mixture into a piping bag with star nozzel in it

Take a pan, put oil for shallow frying

Pipe it out the mixture and shape it like a jalebi

Fry until golden brown

Take it out and sprinkle some castor sugar and cinnamon powder