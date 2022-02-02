Jalebi Churros 
Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Jalebi Churros 

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: This delicious fusion of Jalebis and churros, topped with luscious rabri is a very easy recipe that you can prepare in a few minutes. 

INGREDIENTS 

SERVING: 2 

  • half cup – Whole wheat flour 
  • half cup -all-purpose flour 
  • 1 cup Butter 
  • 1 Cup water 
  • 2 Eggs 
  • Castor sugar 1 cup 
  • Oil for frying 
  • Cinnamon powder 1 teaspoon 

INSTRUCTIONS 

  1. Take a pan, put water and butter and bring it to a boil 
  2. Add both the flours into it and mix constantly to avoid lumps 
  3. Let this mixture cool down a bit 
  4. Then add 1 egg into this mixture and beat it with whisker 
  5. Now add another egg and mix well until a firm dough forms without any lumps 
  6. Put this mixture into a piping bag with star nozzel in it 
  7. Take a pan, put oil for shallow frying 
  8. Pipe it out the mixture and shape it like a jalebi 
  9. Fry until golden brown 
  10. Take it out and sprinkle some castor sugar and cinnamon powder 
  11. Serve 
