Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Jalebi Churros
New Delhi: This delicious fusion of Jalebis and churros, topped with luscious rabri is a very easy recipe that you can prepare in a few minutes.
INGREDIENTS
SERVING: 2
- half cup – Whole wheat flour
- half cup -all-purpose flour
- 1 cup Butter
- 1 Cup water
- 2 Eggs
- Castor sugar 1 cup
- Oil for frying
- Cinnamon powder 1 teaspoon
INSTRUCTIONS
- Take a pan, put water and butter and bring it to a boil
- Add both the flours into it and mix constantly to avoid lumps
- Let this mixture cool down a bit
- Then add 1 egg into this mixture and beat it with whisker
- Now add another egg and mix well until a firm dough forms without any lumps
- Put this mixture into a piping bag with star nozzel in it
- Take a pan, put oil for shallow frying
- Pipe it out the mixture and shape it like a jalebi
- Fry until golden brown
- Take it out and sprinkle some castor sugar and cinnamon powder
- Serve