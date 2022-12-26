Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Fudgy Chocolate Brownie Cookies
New Delhi: Chocolate Brownie Cookies are chocolaty, chewy, require no chill time, and only take 20 minutes to make from start to finish! Plus they have that beautiful shiny top you will love too!
Ingredients
- 230 g Dark Chocolate
- 57 g (0.25 cups) Butter
- 2 Eggs
- 100 g (0.5 cups) Sugar
- 90 g (0.5 cups) Brown Sugar
- 95 g (0.75 cups) Flour
- 12 g (1.5 tablespoons) Cocoa
- 1 Teaspoon Baking Powder
- ¼ Teaspoon Salt
Instructions
- Add the butter and dark chocolate to a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 1 minute and stir to combine. Keep aside and allow it to cool.
- In a mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, sugar and eggs. Using a hand blender, whisk together for about 3-4 minutes or until the mix is pale and the sugar is almost dissolved. The mixture should have a ribbon-like consistency.
- Add the cooled-down chocolate mixture to the egg mixture and whip for 1 minute to combine.
- Sieve in the flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder. Use the hand blender to whisk for 2-3 minutes or until the mixture is well blended.
- Refrigerate this mix for 40-60 minutes. The dough should be set enough to make firm balls.
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Take about a tablespoon and a half of dough and roll it into a ball. Place these balls on the parchment paper and place the dough balls on it keeping about 1-2 inches of space between the two balls as the cookies will spread while baking.
- Bake for 11-13 minutes at 180C. It will still be soft to the touch. Remove from the oven and let it cool for 10-15 minutes to let them set. Remove the cookies from the parchment paper and enjoy!
