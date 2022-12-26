Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Fudgy Chocolate Brownie Cookies

New Delhi: Chocolate Brownie Cookies are chocolaty, chewy, require no chill time, and only take 20 minutes to make from start to finish! Plus they have that beautiful shiny top you will love too!

Ingredients

230 g Dark Chocolate

57 g (0.25 cups) Butter

2 Eggs

100 g (0.5 cups) Sugar

90 g (0.5 cups) Brown Sugar

95 g (0.75 cups) Flour

12 g (1.5 tablespoons) Cocoa

1 Teaspoon Baking Powder

¼ Teaspoon Salt

Instructions