Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Chettinad Pazha Payasam 

New Delhi: Chettinad Pazha Payasam is a delicious South Indian Style Kheer which is filled with the goodness of fruits. Delicious to eat and easy to make, this payasam can be served on special occasions and festivals.

INGREDIENTS

SERVING: 5

INSTRUCTIONS

Soak Badam and cashews for 15 minutes and grind to a smooth paste.

Boil milk and add the ground paste, sugar, and reduce it to half the quantity.

Add cardamom powder and cool it to room temperature and refrigerate for an hour

Meanwhile cut all the fruits into small pieces

Mix all the cut fruits along with honey and refrigerate for an hour.