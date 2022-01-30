Chettinad Pazha Payasam 
Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Chettinad Pazha Payasam 

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Chettinad Pazha Payasam is a delicious South Indian Style Kheer which is filled with the goodness of fruits. Delicious to eat and easy to make, this payasam can be served on special occasions and festivals.  

INGREDIENTS 

SERVING: 5 

  • Full cream milk 1 litre 
  • Sugar 100 gms 
  • Honey 2 tablespoons 
  • Mango 1 
  • Banana 1 
  • Mosambi or orange 1 
  • Green grapes 100 gms 
  • Black grapes 100 gms 
  • Pomegranate 1/2 cup 
  • Apple 1 
  • Cashews 10 
  • Badam 10 
  • Cardamom powder 1/2 teaspoon 

INSTRUCTIONS 

  1. Soak Badam and cashews for 15 minutes and grind to a smooth paste. 
  2. Boil milk and add the ground paste, sugar, and reduce it to half the quantity. 
  3. Add cardamom powder and cool it to room temperature and refrigerate for an hour 
  4. Meanwhile cut all the fruits into small pieces 
  5. Mix all the cut fruits along with honey and refrigerate for an hour. 
  6. Mix the reduced milk and cut fruits before serving and serve chilled. 
