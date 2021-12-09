Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Carrot Cake

New Delhi: Carrot Cake is an extremely delectable cake. This cake recipe is a healthy variation you can try. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients

2 cup whole-wheat flour

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp cinnamon powder

1 cup + 4 tbsp vegetable oil

1 cup castor sugar

1 cup brown sugar

4 eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 cup grated carrots

1⁄4 cup crushed walnuts + more to decorate 1⁄4 cup dried cranberries

Zest of 1 orange

Instructions