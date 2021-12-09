Satiate Your Sweet Tooth With Carrot Cake
New Delhi: Carrot Cake is an extremely delectable cake. This cake recipe is a healthy variation you can try. Let’s check out the ingredients for the recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 cup whole-wheat flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp cinnamon powder
- 1 cup + 4 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 cup castor sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 4 eggs
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 3 cup grated carrots
- 1⁄4 cup crushed walnuts + more to decorate 1⁄4 cup dried cranberries
- Zest of 1 orange
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line two 8-inch round cake pans with parchment paper.
- Whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, zest of an orange, and cinnamon powder.
- In a separate bowl, beat the vegetable oil, sugars, eggs, and vanilla for 5-6 minutes.
- Fold in the dry ingredients into the wet without over-mixing, followed by the grated carrots, cranberries, and walnuts.
- Transfer the batter into the cake pans and bake for 30-35 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. When baked, let the cake cool down.
- After the cake has sufficiently cooled down, frost with cream cheese frosting on top of the first cake. Layer it with the second cake, add more frosting and decorate with walnuts.